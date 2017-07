Young St - 독방1, 룸메이트 구합니다.



월(Month) $700



- Air conditioner

- Fully furnished

- near Alamoana shopping center

- share Bathroom & Kitchen

- renovated entire condo

- grocery store 100ft away

- Bank in front of condo

- 5minutes away from Downtown by bus

- Korean grocery store near by <5minute away>



여자분 환영, 즉시 입주가능



282-1975